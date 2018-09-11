Unsettled weather is prevailing all along the Gulf Coast and the Atlantic coast is experiencing even worse conditions. Around Galveston, a lot will depend on what happens in the Gulf later this week, as a tropical system is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico. One thing that we can usually count on during such events is even more unsettled weather.
With some luck, we should see improved conditions early next week; however, for now, an east wind has been stirring things up around the Galveston Bay Complex and more rain is predicted along with increased wind velocities. Not an optimistic outlook for a few days.
There is a lot of fresh water pouring into the Galveston Bay Complex and no doubt we are going to see a drop in salinity levels which is another issue with which we will have to deal.
Saturday, the Galveston Fishing Pier is holding it annual Double Benefits Day honoring Santa Fe High School as part of the Santa Fe Strong momentum.
There will be a fishing tournament with entry fees of $50.00 for a two-man team. The fee includes $30.00 which will go to Santa Fe High School. For more information, call Brandi Messinger at (409) 974-4383.
