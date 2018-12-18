The weather continues its seesaw pattern, with a few days of stable weather followed by wind and rain. Today appears to be one of the better days for fishing if you are willing to dodge showers. After that, another frontal system is forecast to cross the upper Texas Coast and bring strong gusty winds; however, the front will not bring significantly colder temperatures.
Not much was taking place on the fishing scene, Monday and Tuesday. Along the beachfront, whiting and croaker were the main catches, while at night, a few specks were reported by anglers fishing under lights.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier reported whiting and croaker being caught by their customers, while around the rock groins a few sheepshead were being caught by anglers using peeled dead shrimp for bait.
Oscar Morales caught a combination of whiting and sheepshead from around the rock groins next to the Pleasure Pier.
Harold Reese reported a catch of six specks while fishing from a friend’s lighted dock at the Crash Basin Sunday night. Freelined live shrimp was the bait.
Lannie Garcia of League City sent a note asking if this would be a good time to purchase a fishing boat? Garcia said that he has heard that December is the best month for good deals on boats.
While December is a good month to find deals on both used and new boats, January and February also tend to be good months, as there is usually more activity. At that time, the holiday season is winding down, and attention begins to be focused on future fishing and boating.
The Houston Boat, Sport and Travel Show takes place in early January and is always a good place to start the process.
