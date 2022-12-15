Well, the talk has been all about flounder. Anglers and guides are gearing up for the reopening of the fishery.
Many were awaiting that first cast just as the clock ticked at midnight. The weather actually was far from perfect because of the arrival of the cold front.
Norman and his dad Emery Boettcher decided to fish early Thursday morning right at midnight in hopes of catching a easy limit of flounder. They arrived at the spot they wanted to fish, and eagerly awaited the seconds as the hand of their watch ticked to midnight.
According to the younger Boettcher, "the winds were howling." Norman is still in high school, needing a couple hours of sleep before the school bell rang, so the early morning trip lasted only four or so hours. Using live bait and artificial lures, the father and son boxed seven keepers before heading back to the ramp.
Overall, mixed reports on flounder came from those that fished. Some anglers did really well, while others struggled. Could all the catching and releasing of the fish two to three weeks prior to the season reopening put a damper on the flounder catches? Or did those fish that were caught and released move on out into the gulf? No one knows for sure, but I'm interested in gathering some reports.
The Future Fastner Texas Redfish Rumble took place this past Saturday with weigh-ins at Capt. Mark's Bastrop Marina. Here the results:
