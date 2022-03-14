I had a long day. I’m still trying to get used to this time change. I wish we could just leave it alone, there’s no need for daylight savings time. I never understood why anyone would want to the sun to shine longer during the hottest months of the year. Am I missing something? Oh well, on to the reports.
Here the results from the T.C.D.M.V.P. Black Drum Tournament, held at the Texas City Dike, this past weekend. First place honors went to Matias Silvia, representing team T.C.D.M.V.P., with a 42 3/4-inch black drum. Coming in second was Scott Frederich, with a 41 1/4-inch black drum. In 3rd place was Julio Castro, representing team Fish Reaper’s, with a 40 1/4-inch black drum. Jimi Martinez, representing Red Fish Repo Family, won the Bull Red side pot with a 40 1/2-inch redfish.
