The southwest wind raised its ugly head again Wednesday, and, with velocities approaching 20 knots, there was not much going on in the way of fishing. Compounding the problem was a high heat index reaching 106 degrees in the early afternoon.
The bright spot on the fishing scene has been night fishing under the lights and especially the light of the full moon. Anglers tossing free-lined live shrimp in the wee hours of the morning were catching specks, reds and a few other fish.
Johnny Wheeler was one of the anglers fishing from a lighted dock on Teichman Road on Tuesday night, and, while he caught a few specks, the highlight of the evening came when a good-sized alligator gar hit a small speckled trout he had on his line. While the fish did not get hooked, it got wrapped up in the monofilament line Wheeler was using.
A battle lasted approximately 15 minutes before the ugly fish broke away. During the fight, Wheeler’s rod broke, and after the fish swam away, that was it for his fishing early Monday.
All of the action took place around 1:30 a.m.
On the offshore scene, the party boat Capt. John took advantage of the window of good offshore conditions Tuesday and made a trip to fishing grounds southeast of the jetties. Fishing in approximately 85 feet of water, Capt. Cody Carter found limits of red snapper to 18 pounds for his 78 guests.
Rita Baumann of Texas City had a limit of snapper to 14 pounds. Her bait was a 3-ounce Snapper Slapper.
