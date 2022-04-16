Normally I am a fairly positive person. I take things in stride, knowing and believing everything will work out. A little cloudy cover doesn't bug me, but this wind needs to quit. Not later but sooner. According to NOAA winds were much lighter on the island, than at Eagle Point.
Capt. Bink Grimes of Sunrise Lodge in Matagorda said, "the higher tides have made for better catches of redfish and black drum. The fish have pushed up into the back lakes, allowing anglers to pursue these fish in shallow and protected waters. The winds have limited open bay drifting for speckled trout. Once the wind dies down, speckled trout catches should rebound."
