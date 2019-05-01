We all are getting weary of the wind being the main topic of the fishing report; however, it still is with us. Velocities were just too strong to deal with for fishing on any open waters Thursday; however, it appears that more tolerable velocities are in store for this weekend.
Offshore waters likely will remain too rough for the fleet of smaller seaworthy boats; however, protected areas inshore could offer some good fishing.
The bay waters and jetties have not had a good test since the water temperatures hit the mid-70s and once conditions settle look for the action to turn on. We have been saying this a lot lately yet last weekend there was a window of favorable conditions during which the fish did not cooperate.
Saturday we will be under a full moon with its associated strong tidal movements. Normally there is a lull in action for several hours following daybreak on such days. Under the light of a full moon, fish tend to feed at night and about the time the sun makes its appearance a noticeable slow down takes place.
My experience has shown that both offshore and inshore fishing are affected. On clear nights when the moon shines bright I normally delay leaving dock until well up into the morning.
When there is a lot of cloud cover at night the effects of the moon on fishing tend to be reduced.
The impacts of a big bright moon are more pronounced during the warm months, as fish like to feed in cooler water. By cooler water I am referring to water temperatures less than the mid- to upper-80s that so often prevail in the summer.
Just like we mentioned several days ago, we can always find a reason for fish not biting!
