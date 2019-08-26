A southwest wind was gusting to 20 knots Monday morning, and while that is almost always a time when I would not consider going fishing, I ignored it and headed out.
Yes, the results were as expected. During the three hours out fishing, not one bite. Several shrimp were nibbled on, but nothing was hooked except for some debris on the bottom.
Live shrimp were widely available, probably because there were few customers for them.
While a poor fishing trip as far as results, it was better than sitting in my office doing paperwork all morning.
The good news is the fishing weather is improving and by mid to late week, conditions should be excellent. Hopefully, we will have good fishing Labor Day weekend.
Certainly not surprising, there were no other fishing reports for Monday.
We did have an offshore report from the party boat Capt. John, which included the unfortunate experience of Justin Williams, 13-year-old grandson of Capt. Johnny Williams.
Young Justin caught what would have qualified for the Junior Record Unicorn Bilefish. Upon returning to dock from Saturday’s trip, a check of the State of Texas Fish Records confirmed that his fish would be a new state record. When he went to retrieve his trophy, it had just been filleted.
Other fish caught on that trip were 240 spade fish, three mangrove snapper and four sharks. The action took place 20 miles east southeast of the jetties with Capt. Cody Carter at the helm.
