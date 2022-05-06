If you have been following my column lately, you would know I have been constantly mentioning the winds affecting our bay. I have also mentioned that a welcome rain might help change the weather pattern. Well, last nights line of thunderstorms did just that. The winds laid, in fact it was slick calm in the morning.
Retired captain and columnist Joe Kent chimed in on Thursday afternoon, sending in a lengthy email. He's back on the island for a couple of weeks, hoping to do some jetty fishing for speckled trout. For thirty years or more, Kent always enjoyed fishing for speckled trout in May. The last few years though, Kent's trip to the jetties have been limited due to the winds.
