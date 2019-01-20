Sunday was a cold and sunny with a strong north wind. Not a day for fishing. While the effects of this current frontal system will begin to settle another cold front is right behind it.
Welcome to January and its extreme conditions. We have talked about this often however this is the first year in a while that we have experienced prolonged winter conditions during the first month of the year.
Most anglers have accepted the fact that the conditions are not good for fishing and are waiting on the sideline for a break.
This is not the case with Harold Martin of Marble Falls who is in Galveston this week visiting friends. Martin asked if there is anywhere to fish this week as he has been looking forward to some saltwater during his week long visit and would like to know what options are available.
The best chances for catching fish could come today as a southeast wind is expected. The water levels likely will continue to be low and finding deeper water will be the key. After Monday the effects of an approaching cold front take over and the remainder of the week looks marginal to poor for fishing.
Seawolf Park's fishing pier could be a good choice as well as areas toward the end of the Texas City Dike. Again the key is finding deeper protected water.
