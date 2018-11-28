There are days when game and fish are just dormant and apparently Wednesday was one of those days.
Early Wednesday, conditions looked so good for fishing that two friends joined me for a morning of concentrating on flounder.
The water temperature along the Galveston Ship Channel was just pushing 60 degrees and an outgoing tide along with overcast skies and light winds were just what we needed to make a good run on flounder.
We loaded up on live shrimp and fingerling mullet and set out to hit all of my favorite flounder spots. From around 8:30 a.m. until close to noon, we made stops at almost all of the locations where I have had good luck on flounder during the annual migrations. This time, not a single flounder or other fish were caught.
Just before noon we decided to hit the North Jetty and try for reds. After well over an hour with no bites, we called it quits. A few other boats were fishing around us and we did not see a single bent pole.
Brandon Rowan sent a note relaying a similar experience. His note read:
“Well I guess we’ve got a flatfish mystery! I wade fished the flats before Seawolf Park bright and early Wednesday morning and didn’t have as much as a bite on soft plastics.
I was out there with about 10-12 other waders, who were using both artificial and live bait, and I didn’t see a single flounder caught.
It was 3 weeks ago when I found them stacked in one of the back bays. I was sure they would be in the channel by now after all these strong fronts.”
Tuesday was a different story, as Charles Cogliandro reported. He and Benny Deters fished East Bay and while the water was low, it did not hurt fishing. The two anglers limited out on trout to 23 inches and caught a 26-inch red.
