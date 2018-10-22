This is going to be an erratic week for fishing. We are starting out with a dismal forecast including conditions with high winds and rain prevailing much of the week.
While there might be some windows of opportunity during the early part, the end of the week looks more promising and a time when the fall fishing migrations should be getting well underway.
We have not heard much about the croaker migration other than there have been scattered catches of nice-sized croaker, some of which are reminiscent of a croaker run when the larger golden croaker are making their way to the Gulf of Mexico.
Conditions last weekend were just not favorable for anglers to give a good test for croaker and it probably will be closer to this coming weekend before conditions become favorable for fishing the open bays. Anglers fishing closer to the pathways to the Gulf of Mexico are going to be in a more favorable position to encounter any type of croaker run.
For flounder, if the flatfish are getting ready to move, areas from the causeway to the Galveston Ship Channel should be where the fish will first appear in good numbers. Spots worth checking are around the navigation marker platforms all along the Intracoastal Waterway. The shell pads around the markers tend to attract the migrating fish as they move through West Bay and Lower Galveston Bay toward the Gulf.
