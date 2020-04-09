April is starting off with some nice catches in spite of the periodic moderate to strong winds. Windows of nice conditions are cropping up although not lasting long.
About the only ones able to take advantage of the action are anglers who live on or close to the water. There were light to moderate southwest winds Wednesday. However, while the southwest wind is cursed by many coastal fishermen, the velocities were not high enough Wednesday to sandy the waters in the bays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.