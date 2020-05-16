The aftermath of the squalls that passed through the Galveston area on Friday lingered early Saturday and discouraged anglers from going fishing. Conditions improved Saturday afternoon. However, the forecasts are not lending much encouragement for Sunday.
Based on the predictions leading up to Memorial Day on May 25, conditions appear to be settling into a nice pattern for anglers. If they hold, look for some excellent fishing this week and through the Memorial Day weekend.
