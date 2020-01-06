Now that I am back from a Christmas and New Year’s visit with the grand kids in South Carolina, my first priority is to go fishing as much as the conditions will allow over the next couple of weeks.
Monday was one of those Chamber of Commerce days in Galveston, and the weather was so nice, I set out to scout some places to fish. Unfortunately it was early afternoon before I could depart from the yacht basin; however, that did allow time to check out a lot of potential spots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.