Anglers fishing Moses Lake will have to find an alternate route to enter or leave the lake, as the flood gates will be closed for at least two months.
Repairs to the flood gates necessitate the closing. For those wanting to fish the lake, launching ramps inside the gates will be available for use while those with boats on canals along the lake who want to fish outside of the gates will need to pull their boats out and use the ramps at the Texas City Dike or other locations.
