Tuesday saw some good conditions for fishing early. A moderate south wind was not enough to hinder fishing. However, not many anglers took advantage of it.

Our only fishing report came from Mark Ballum, who fished the Texas City Dike and caught five black drum. Most of the drum ranged from 15 to 22 inches in length. However, his second hit came from an oversized black drum that fortunately got off as he was trying to drag it to shore. Cut whiting was the bait.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

