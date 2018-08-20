Today marks the end of this year's red snapper season. It will be interesting to see the statistics for the season, as the season had two segments.
All recreational red snapper fishing in Federal Waters began June 1, with the charter and party boats (boats for hire) segment over on July 21, and the private recreational boats segment over today.
This is the longest time period recreational anglers have had to fish for red snapper in years. It is an experiment on the part of the Federal Regulators, and I hope the end results show it to have been a successful effort, with the season lasting at least as long next year as it did in 2018.
Making a last trip offshore for red snapper on Friday were Donnie Wood, his dad Don, Chad Theobald and Zach Russ. The group fished 80 miles out of Galveston where they landed amberjack to 80 pounds and limits of red snapper to more than 20 pounds. Live piggy perch was the bait for the amberjack while squid was the choice of the snapper.
Reports continue to come in from Saturday when action was excellent around the jetties. Kevin Highsmith and Jason Ryan fished the channel side of the North Jetty and landed nine specks and five reds, two slots and three bulls.
Live shrimp accounted for all of the fish.
Eleven year-old Preston Greene caught his largest fish ever while fishing in the area around Bayou Vista last week. The young man landed a 28-inch, 7.6-pound red while using a popping cork baited with dead shrimp.
