Friday, the beachfront was about as nice as it gets. A northeast breeze had the surf almost flat, with slow rolling waves and green water all the way to the beach.
Those are the perfect conditions for catching fish, especially game fish. While the weekend crowds were trickling in and those wanting to fish preparing for later in the day or Saturday, a few anglers had their lines in the water.
The only reports as of early afternoon Friday were of whiting, sand trout and gafftop being caught from the surf.
Around the causeway area, it was a different story, as several anglers had nice stringers of fish that included speckled trout, flounder, sheepshead and black drum. The three unconfirmed reports indicated that the action took place just before daybreak to about 30 minutes afterwards.
The Gulf of Mexico was absolutely gorgeous, with its blue-green water and low wave heights. Morning readings showed the beach water temperature at 71 degrees.
Fred Wise and his wife Valley went flounder gigging Thursday night and harvested five nice-sized flatfish during a three hour period. All of the fish were taken from the area between the Jones Bay Boat Ramp, formerly called the Fat Boy’s Ramp, and Tiki Island.
Wise mentioned a lot of stingrays of all sizes in the area.
