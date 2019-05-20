Conditions approaching the first big holiday weekend of the summer give a little concern for how well the fishing will be. Last weekend, a number of boats battled sloppy conditions to head offshore only to find the water off-color up to 40 miles out.
Capt. Don O’Neal of Sea Play Sports Fishing was among them and found the fishing on the slow side, unless you were interested in sharks and they seemed to be everywhere. His group landed a few kings while two ling broke off at the boat.
Several reports came, including one from Capt. O’Neal, about the off-color, choppy conditions at the jetties; however, lots of reds and trout are stacked around the rocks.
Galveston Yacht Basin reported lots of fish being brought in from the jetties and Galveston Bait and Tackle also had their cleaning table filled with lots of jetty trout and reds.
You may recall that we have discussed on many occasions how trout pushed out of Trinity and Upper Galveston Bays by heavy flood waters will head toward the passes where a better mix salinity can be found.
This is currently happening and also look for the surf to turn on with action by these same fish once the wind settles enough for anglers to fish the beachfront. It is early to make any predictions for this weekend; however, we will continue to monitor the situation and give you updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.