This is one of those times when it is not fun to be an outdoor writer, and especially a fishing columnist. The reason is that we have to discourage coastal fishing due to the threat of strong thunderstorms, flash flooding and high tide levels.
Any one of those conditions would be enough to justify canceling fishing trips, but when all three combine as a threat, well it is time to defer plans to go fishing.
While it appears that we might have a window of more stable weather beginning Wednesday or Thursday, another siege of rain is expected closer to next weekend.
Welcome to September and its ever changing weather.
With the rain virtually shutting things down on the fishing scene and other Labor Day activities, this edition of the Reel Report is going to be short.
Flash flood warnings are in effect, so be careful and remember all of this will pass soon. In the mean time, stay inside if possible and heed the warnings issues by the weather service and our local law enforcement agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.