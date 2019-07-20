A cool front is headed our way, and, while not a major system, it should change our weather patterns beginning early this week. Slightly cooler temperatures and a break from the hot south winds should be a welcomed change from recent conditions.
The early morning effects of the full moon are diminishing, and that is good news for those of us who like to fish early to avoid the mid-day heat.
Friday night late, or I should say during the wee hours of Saturday morning, a lot of action was taking place for anglers fishing the lights.
Freddy Stanfield fished off of the lighted dock of the house he is renting at Jamaica Beach and found trout thick in the water. Unfortunately, most were undersized; however, Stanfield did manage four keepers. Undersized reds also made an appearance; however, none were more than 16 inches in length. Reds are a slot fish with the legal size to retain ranging from 20 to 28 inches in length.
Late Friday afternoon, boats anchored along the bend around the U.S. Coast Guard Station were catching reds and black drum. Most of the reds were either slots or over-sized bulls that required a tag to retain.
Reds were the bill of fare for Moses Lake anglers early Saturday, with most of the catches coming from near the flood gate. Maurice Coleman and Jessie Acevedo used live shrimp to land almost two limits of slot reds. Five reds from 20 to 24 inches in length were boxed, along with two puppy drum and several sand trout.
Offshore seas were tolerable for the Mosquito Fleet on Saturday; however, by press time no reports were in from boats fishing beyond the jetties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.