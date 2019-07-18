The Texas Gulf shrimping season opened as scheduled Monday, and that will create added dimensions for offshore anglers.
Traditionally, we mention the opening earlier; however, this year at that time we were focused on Hurricane Barry.
When the offshore shrimping season is closed, anglers concentrate on fishing structure, whether subsurface, such as wrecks and rocks, or visible, such as wells and platforms. Soon after the offshore shrimpers start working the Gulf, another choice is there for those seeking pelagic fish.
The predator fish in the Gulf have learned that when those boats are dragging their nets, at some point they will stop and empty their catch into their ice compartments. During that process, culling takes place where the deck hands remove the shrimp from the catch and toss back most everything else.
At that point a feeding frenzy usually takes place, as the fish that have been patiently following the boats go after an easy, quick meal.
Shrimp boats that anchor in the morning are hot prospects for catching those fish. Boats drifting or trolling around the anchored boats usually get into a lot of action on kings, shark, ling and other surface feeding fish.
Most of the time the bite is over late morning or close to noon, as the fish begin to scatter.
On the fishing scene Thursday, summertime heat took over and a moderate south wind prevailed. Not much was taking place in the way of catching; however, the next few days should see that change as a lighter, more southeasterly, wind takes over.
