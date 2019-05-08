While the wind and the threat of thunderstorms held things back on the fishing scene this week, another issue arose that is not what anglers want to hear.
Heavy flooding above the Galveston Bay Complex is going to inundate the complex with fresh water for a number of days. Hopefully all of the turbulent weather will be out of here by Sunday; however, the after effects likely will be with us for a while.
Historically when this happens, it drives a lot of fish, especially speckled trout out of the upper bays and down to areas closer to the passes into the Gulf of Mexico.
For many years I would fish the jetties following heavy spring rains and took advantage of the concentrations of trout that would gather around the rocks. Often we have mentioned how sensitive specks are to salinity levels and areas like the jetties that are in and around the passes attract them following heavy flooding in the Houston area and above.
Recently, we have been experiencing flooding more than in previous years. Hopefully when we get rid of the remnants of the current situation, we will settle into a more normal weather pattern.
Our only fishing report Wednesday came from Capt. Cody Kenney of Aqua Safari Charters who hosted a group aboard one of their charter boats Tuesday. Capt. Kenney’s report pretty well sums up the recent situation around Galveston.
“We did a bay trip yesterday, endured up to 30 knot wind gusts and had to stay inside the jetties. We caught a total of seven gafftop, an Atlantic stingray and a few whiting all inside the South Jetty. Very choppy water, no center console fishing vessels were out.”
