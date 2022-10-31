Over the past few years, we've experienced changes to fish regulations in Texas.
While some changes were warranted, I feel others were adapted by Texas Parks & Wildlife by pressure from others, not from their staff of fishery biologists. I feel most of the time, limit decreases on a certain species of fish just puts a Band-Aid" on a bigger problem, like water issues and loss of habitat.
Starting Tuesday and running through Dec. 14, an angler will not be allowed to retain a flounder in Texas. The season will reopen Dec. 15 with a five-fish limit per person per day. The possession limit is the same as the daily limit.
Our neighbors to our east in Louisiana are now facing a change in their speckled trout limits. Some of you might be wondering how this concerns us. Well, there are a lot of Texas anglers that frequently fish Louisiana because of their liberal limits.
Well, they've already for the first time placed a temporary closure on their flounder fishery. Now, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission seeks to decrease the daily bag limit of speckled trout to 15 fish statewide with a minimum length of 13.5 inches.
According to the fishery department, data indicated that the speckled trout continued to be overfished and undergoing overfishing.
Overfished is the condition of a fishery that occurs when the spawning stock biomass is below the level that is adequate for a fishery's recruitment class to replace the fishery's spawning class. Overfishing is the removal of a species of fish at a greater rate than the species can replenish the population naturally.
That doesn't necessarily mean that fishing pressure alone is the cause. Environmental issues could also be the cause.
