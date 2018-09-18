On the tournament scene, a new fishing event is coming to Galveston starting Sept. 28.
In cooperation with local businesses and the fishing community throughout the region, the Galveston Professional Boatmen’s Association (GPBA) and the Galveston Yacht Basin are hosting the inaugural Galveston Fishing Rodeo from Friday, Sept. 28 to Sunday, Oct. 28.
The tournament is open to private and guided anglers and includes daily weigh-ins at the Galveston Yacht Basin. Prizes will be awarded at the end of the month for the biggest fish in each division, with winners taking home over $10,000 in cash and prizes.
“This is a great event to celebrate the spectacular fishing opportunities in Galveston throughout the year," GPBA President Capt. Greg Ball said.
”With such a variety of species and divisions, there are plenty chances to win ... it's time to go fishing!”
GPBA Executive Director Capt. Shane Cantrell added: “The Galveston Fishing Rodeo offers a unique fishing opportunity for all anglers and skill levels. With fish that can be caught from shore or by boat, inshore or offshore, and with a guide or in your own boat. This is the first of many great fishing events to showcase the unique experiences Galveston has to offer.”
For additional information and registration, visit www.joinGPBA.org.
On the fishing scene Tuesday, great conditions continued to prevail and, while the fishing crowd was light, the fishing was good.
Seawolf Park was one of the hot spots where red fish were biting, along with fair numbers of flounder, croaker and sand trout.
Jimmy Huddleston found the surf alive with action early Wednesday and ended up with a catch of two reds, a slot and a 31-inch bull that was tagged and retained. Other fish in his ice chest included whiting, pompano and sand trout. Several small bonnet head sharks were caught and released.
The action came from near San Luis Pass on cut bait.
