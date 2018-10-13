Winds gusting to 25 knots were there greeting anglers on Saturday; however, that did not keep many from launching their boats. A good number were out fishing but by press time only three reports were in. Others likely will follow and will be passed on Monday.
A report was received Friday from an angler who goes by Red, Right, Return Mac who, along with his fishing buddy, had a good day fishing Chocolate Bayou despite the howling wind. While all of their trout were just under 15 inches and had to be released, five slot reds saved the day. Many more reds below the slot minimum of 20 inches were caught and released. Live shrimp was the bait and the water in the bayou was brackish.
Mary and Kurt Shirmer found the early morning action just after midnight to be excellent in Offatts Bayou. The couple landed three slot reds using free-lined piggy perch and rubber swimming baits.
East Bay fishing was tough Saturday morning, as the gusting winds had the bay choppy and off color. Rex Morris and Alex Garcia almost returned to dock after encountering the choppy to rough water; however, they decided to give the south shoreline of Goat Island a try and that is where the reds were.
Using a variety of soft plastics, they landed five slot reds and a large ladyfish. That was a good decision said Morris, as they at least had their Sunday night dinner menu confirmed.
Sunday should be a suitable day for fishing, as the wind is predicted to drop a bit and there is little chance of rain in the forecast. Beginning Monday, it appears that conditions will not be favorable for fishing for several days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.