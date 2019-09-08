The calm to light winds lately have made the heat worse for many; however, to offshore anglers it is music to their ears.
Smaller seaworthy boats have been able to hit the open Gulf waters with ease and comfort over the past few days and the fishing has be anywhere from fair to excellent. Boats making it out beyond 30 miles from the jetties have been catching a nice variety of offshore fish.
September often is one of the best months for offshore fishing, as most of the pelagic (open water) fish are still in close and barring something churning up the Gulf of Mexico, conditions are usually favorable for smaller boats heading beyond the jetties.
Steven Mosshart and three friends made it to the sunken ship, V.A. Fogg, on Saturday in his 20-foot center console boat. Along the way they fished around shrimp boats and at the Fogg they drifted in the calm waters with lines on the bottom.
Their catch for the day included two kings and two ling, a throwback and a 41-inch beauty. Around the sunken ship they caught 44 spade fish, six bluefish and hooked up with a barracuda that broke off before it could be landed.
Mosshart said it was his first trip that far from the jetties and he looks forward to returning.
The party boat Capt. John made a 36-hour tuna safari last weekend to fishing grounds over 100 miles offshore. Co-captains Jill Williams and Cody Carter placed their guests into action around the floating platforms where they caught 260 blackfin tuna, 253 vermilion snapper, three skipjacks, rockhinds, scamps, gag, king and lane snapper.
Urs Schmid, owner of the Saltwater Recon website, called in to say they added a cam at the 61st Street Fishing Pier.
