After all of the morning rained passed, Saturday ended up being a great day to be outdoors. While conditions were pleasant, fishing was not so good.
Justin Martin sent a note asking about offshore fishing, as lately he has not found inshore fishing to what he expected. Martin’s favorite fishing is for speckled trout in the bays and, during the summer, drifting anchored shrimp boats offshore for pelagic fish such as king, ling, dorado and sharks.
I answered his note by saying that if drifting anchored shrimp boats is his choice, then I would have to say that offshore fishing would not be worthwhile. Most of the pelagic fish, the ones that provide so much offshore action during the summer, are long gone until late spring.
On the other hand, if going out after table fare is the objective, then fishing structures, both subsurface and above the water, would be worthwhile. All year long, the wells and platforms located in our offshore waters offer a variety of fishing.
Besides red snapper, which are illegal to retain in federal waters, there are numerous species of reef fish hanging around the shelter that the structures provide. Among them are spadefish, triggerfish, grouper, Gulf trout and other varieties of snapper. In many spots, some of our inshore fish such as drum, croaker and whiting are caught.
If fishing the deep blue waters of the Gulf is an option, then tuna and many other of the deep water fish are available. Galveston’s party boat operations offer occasional overnight trips to fishing grounds well over 100 miles from shore and usually return with a nice variety of fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.