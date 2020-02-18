Fog continued to be the handicap to fishing Tuesday. Most likely, it will take the next cold front to move the fog out of here. However, that should not be long in coming, as a winter frontal system is forecast to hit Thursday.
The frequent cold fronts are keeping the water temperatures at lower than normal levels this year. However, as we have mentioned before, that is not bad for overall fishing. During years when colder temperatures have prevailed, and I do not mean freezing weather, fishing later on in the season has proven to be better than in warmer winters.
