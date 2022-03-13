As always on Sunday, I write my column early because of my full Sunday church schedule. I did receive one report Saturday, which I will pass on, along with a little information on catching big speckled trout.
JasonSeifert and his 15-year-old son Ben fished inside Lake Como on Saturday morning braving the elements. On Ben's first cast of the day, he hooked into and landed a 22-inch speckled trout on live shrimp. Thinking they were on them, they continued fishing, but the catching was slow. It was all not too bad, they did land a few undersized redfish and several sand trout.
