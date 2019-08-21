We have written a lot about night fishing recently and mentioned some nice catches coming from lighted docks.
Doug Marshall sent a note in connection with those reports asking about the etiquette and procedures for fishing from lighted docks. Mainly he was asking if it is OK to fish from such locations.
First, we are going to divide the answer into two parts. First about fishing from the dock itself. If it is a private property the permission of the owner is requires. If you do not or cannot obtain permission you will be in a trespasser situation.
Now, if the dock is on public water which most are, you can fish the lighted area as long as you do not tie up to the dock or pier nor interfere with the owners use. Before choosing to fish a particular area at night it would be a good idea to determine whether it is on public waters.
The only issues I have seen come from private subdivision canals in some areas.
Now, for fishing the lighted area. Cast from a distance and avoid hitting the dock as more times than not your rig will get hook on an object or the dock itself. The big issue comes when dealing with underwater lights.
Avoid casting directly into the light and if you should hook the light or cord attached use extreme care in removing the hook or untangling the line. If you do damage the light contact the owner and let them know.
I stopped using underwater lights as I got tired of replacing them from damage a careless visitor caused.
Probably the biggest complaint comes from people trying to sleep while the lighted area is being fished by a noisy group or music blasting late at night.
Be a good citizen and keep the noise level to a minimum.
