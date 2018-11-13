Wow! It just does not get much colder that this in Galveston.
Just before noon on Tuesday, I decided to make some rounds to locations where anglers fish for flounder from shore. Just as I started out, sleet started falling, and, although short-lived, that set the pattern for the afternoon.
At the time, the wind was gusting to over 30 mph and the temperature was 39 degrees. Wind chill must have been down in the 20s.
I drove by three spots, one at the Texas City Dike and the other two along the Galveston Ship Channel. Only one angler was out, a gentleman named Cyrus, who was bundled up and fishing near the Galveston Ferry Landing. He was tossing soft plastics along the rocks hoping for a flounder; however, during the short time I was there, nothing was biting.
Just as I was leaving, he told me that he would not be far behind, as the wind chill was getting to him.
When crossing the Causeway returning from the dike, I noticed the remnants of the old wagon bridge above the water line. When that occurs, the water levels are very low and to the point that extreme caution is needed when maneuvering a boat in the bays.
Fortunately, I observed only one boat underway heading down the Tiki Channel. I speculate that it was returning from a fishing trip in upper West Bay.
Conditions appear to be excellent for hovering around a fireplace over the next couple of days while you wait for a break in the weather to go after some flounder.
