Monday was literally a blowout for fishing, as winds gusting to over 30 knots kept anglers away from the water.
Today looks like it could be a nice window of opportunity before the next siege of wind hits. Remember, we are in the month of April, the windiest of them all around Galveston.
If the surf clears up fast enough, today could offer some potentially good catches from along the beachfront.
The beachfront water temperature is creeping close to 70 degrees, and when readings surpass that magic number, look for surf action to heat up when conditions are right.
Last weekend, Brandon Rowan landed his largest trout ever, a big sow that measured over 27 inches. The fish was caught along the edge of a grassy area in Galveston Bay using a small artificial swimming bait.
This is the time of year to focus on those once in a lifetime trout. While April’s weather is not always the most favorable for fishing, many of the huge trout are caught in shallow, protected waters in the late afternoon or early evening.
Josh Helton fished the Frozen Point area along the north shoreline of East Bay last weekend and found good action on trout. The angler from Winnie landed seven specks, all keepers up to 19 inches in length. Down South and Bass Assassin soft plastics accounted for all of his fish.
It will not be long before both jetties open up with action, especially on large trout. Toward the end of April or early May is when we see the first big run of jetty trout. Keep an eye on the wind and water temperature. When we surpass 70 degrees and have a window of light wind, the action should pop open. Live shrimp or fin fish are the best choices during that time.
