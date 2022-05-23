The air temperature Monday morning was an absolutely perfect 75 degrees, with an afternoon high in the mid-80s. I could live with these type of temperatures year-round. Enjoy these cooler days and nights while you can. They will be short-lived.
I reached out to a couple of captains seeking fishing reports. Capt. Shannon LaBauve responded with, "we've been canceling trips due to the wind and rough seas." I can certainly relate to that statement. I'm scrambling to find open days for the trips I have cancelled. If LaBauve isn't fishing offshore this time of year, he's at the jetties fishing for big speckled trout. The weather hasn't been conducive for either.
