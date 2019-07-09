On Tuesday, there was not much taking place on the fishing scene, as hot temperatures were in control with heat indexes approaching a dangerous 108 degrees. While conditions are dry and hot in the Galveston area, the National Weather Service is cautioning coastal residents of the possibility of a tropical disturbance that is likely to form in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.
As of press time Tuesday, there remained much uncertainty about the event. However, it’s most likely the coastal waters off Galveston will see effects of this over the weekend. If you have a fishing trip planned this weekend, especially offshore, keep tuned in with the weather forecasts and in touch with your charter or party boat operator.
We haven’t heard much from crabbers lately. However, on Tuesday, Richard Eberle sent in a report of a fantastic trip he had earlier this week. Fishing from the 91st Street Fishing Pier, also known as the Galveston Fishing Pier, Eberle caught more than 125 crabs. Eighty crab were of legal size and retained, while at least 40 were either too small or had an exposed egg sponge.
Chicken was the bait, and the action took place between 6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Anglers fishing nearby were catching sand trout and whiting.
Offshore, the party boat Capt. John made a 12-hour trip 60 miles south of Galveston where Capt. Cody Carter found fish for his 78 guests in 130 feet of water. Full limits of red snapper were taken, with the highlight of the trip being a 60-pound wahoo caught by Justin Williams, grandson of Capt. Johnny Williams.
