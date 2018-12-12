Wednesday was not necessarily a bad day on the water, just not pleasant; however, conditions were tolerable for fishing, according to John Patch of Conroe. Patch and a friend fished Upper West Bay and caught enough fish to make the effort worthwhile.
Using a combination of Mirrolures, Paul Brown Originals and Bass Assassins, the anglers caught five trout and two reds. Only one of the reds was a keeper, measuring just over 20 inches. Patch said the action was scattered, with a few fish caught around Confederate Reef and the others in the vicinity of Green’s Cut.
Matt Spellman found action for his guests before the cold front hit last weekend.
Spellman hosted his wife’s family from Detroit in Jamaica Beach last weekend and it was their first trip to the Texas Coast. A pre-frontal bite was on and the action on trout and reds was prolific. His young nephew, Alex Turner, caught his first fish ever, a nice red.
Recently, there have been several good reports of night action under the lights from the west end subdivision canals. Lake Como at Pirates Cove produced several nice trout for Eddie Feemster and his son Harold.
Close by at Lafitte’s Cove, night action under the lights produced both reds and trout.
The old canals across the channel from Harborwalk were where Don Morrison found action on trout and reds early Wednesday. Morrison said all of the reds were undersized. Three trout were caught, with two meeting the 15-inch minimum size requirement.
Breezy conditions are expected over the next few days, with gale force winds a good possibility part of the time.
