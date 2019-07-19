While conditions are improving, the lingering effects of the full moon continue to slow fishing during the morning from just after sunrise until around 10 a.m. or later.
Afternoon fishing has been outstanding for those able to handle the extreme heat and windy conditions.
Thursday afternoon Chris Peterson, his dad Larry and son Luke hit the water at the Texas City Dike and maneuvered over to the Bolivar Gas Wells where the bite was on. Sixteen nice trout were boxed in spite of a nagging south wind and almost unbearable heat indexes.
Between midnight and 2 a.m. Friday, Carlos Nowell found excellent action on trout under the lights of his brother's canal home in Bayou Vista. Most of the catching took place before 1:30 a.m., as that was when a large gar appeared and spooked the trout and other fish.
Just after daybreak on Friday, Polly and I headed out to work our favorite spots along the Galveston Ship Channel and North Jetty. A moderate south wind greeted us as we crossed West Bay and lower Galveston Bay, which was a surprise since we were expecting a southeast wind.
It was dormant until late Friday morning, as the full moon continued to encourage night feeding among trout and other fish. Just after 10 a.m., the action popped open on the channel side of the North Jetty close to the boat cut. Trout, lady fish and a variety of pan fish decided they were in the feeding mode and saved the day for us.
At noon, the heat proved just too much for us old salts, and we took our catch home and began planning our next trip in a few days.
On the offshore scene, the party boat Capt. John continues to return with full limits of red snapper, along with a number of kings and vermilion snappers.
