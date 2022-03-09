It was a bit windy Wednesday morning. We received very little rainfall from this front, which is of course good. I went to Eagle Point to look things over, and the winds had laid. Tides weren't too low and were coming back to normal this afternoon. I do have a couple reports and an event that some of you may be interested in attending.
Tuesday, Capt. Derrick Greene had a group of diehard anglers that wanted to brave the conditions. Fishing the outside of the south jetties, they landed over 20 over-sized black drum, up to 45 pounds. The group also caught six bull redfish, up to 25 pounds, and a dozen or so gafftop that were around 5 pounds. The bite was consistent during the hours of 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The black drum were caught on halved crab, the redfish and gafftop bit fresh shad. Greene reported the waters as "a little bumpy."
