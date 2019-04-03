This time of year is a good time to take a break from coastal fishing and give fresh water fishing a try. While spring might not be the best time, inland lakes, rivers and streams can offer some relaxing fishing and beautiful scenery.
This year I am taking my spring fishing break from saltwater and attending the Bass Masters Elite Classic on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. While there, I am participating in the Lake Keowee Anglers Fishing Tournament that precedes the Bass Masters event.
Lake Keowee is a much smaller lake than Hartwell and is just above it.
This is a beautiful area in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in upstate South Carolina.
For the last two days I have been practicing with my assigned partner from Seneca, South Carolina who knows the lake and fishes it often.
The Keowee Tournament is Thursday, and the Bass Masters begins Friday. So far I have learned to adjust my fishing techniques to deep water mountain stream fed lakes and have caught several spotted bass while watching my tournament partner catch a bunch including some nice black bass.
Spots, as spotted bass are called, are overall smaller than black bass, with the average being in the 15- to 18-inch range. The smallest that can be retained is 12 inches and the bag limit is five.
On the Galveston fishing scene, not much has been reported as is typical for mid-week during April. Everyone I visited with on Wednesday is looking forward to Friday as being a good day to hit the water around Galveston.
If the forecasts for Friday hold, light winds from the southeast along with warming temperatures should be in store, and, if so, the bite should be on.
