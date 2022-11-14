This past Saturday, West End Anglers hosted the 2022/2023 Winter Trout Tournament Series at West End Marina and Restaurants in Sea Isle on Galveston island.
As with many fishing tournaments, the weather was less than cooperative. Tournament contestants braved the high winds and rough water, as a strong cold front crossed our coastal waters. Here are the results from the first leg of the three part tournament series.
• Three heaviest speckled trout stringer:
1st place: Randy Maxey/Johnny Rab — 9.40 pounds.
2nd place: David Parker/Robert Strickland — 9.28 pounds.
3rd place: Anthony Meshell/Allen Iguess — 8.92 pounds.
4th place: Dan Popovich/Greg Francis — 8.46 pounds.
5th place: Christopher Glass/Sammie Knoerr — 6.26 pounds.
All these teams received a 1.5-pound bonus for weighing in live fish, which is included in the total weights.
• Side pot heaviest speckled trout:
1st place: Randy Maxey — 3.42 pounds.
2nd place: Robert Strickland — 3.30 pounds.
3rd place: Anthony Meshell — 3.28 pounds.
4th place: David Parker — 2.56 pounds.
5th place: Johnny Rab — 2.51 pounds.
Tuesday, we’ll see winds from the northwest early, then switching to the north, with sustained speeds more than 20 miles per hour. Skies should begin to clear by the afternoon. Speckled trout and redfish are being caught in the most protected areas of our bay system. Be cautious in you’re venturing out.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
