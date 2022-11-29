Before I start off with my catch reports, let me touch on the weather and this impending cold front.
Wednesday morning, a wind shift out of the north is expected. Winds associated with this front will be strong, creating dangerously rough conditions in Galveston Bay.
The past few days, U.S. Coast Guard personnel has worked overtime assisting boaters in distress. There's still a missing boater who hasn't been located since Sunday. It's essential this time of year to keep abreast of the ever-changing weather conditions while on the water.
Malcolm and Frank Mencacci fished in lower Galveston Bay on Sunday morning. Winds were moderate, and the bite was early, just after sunrise. They threw light-colored soft plastic lures rigged on a 1/16-ounce jig head.
They landed seven redfish, 10 speckled trout, and one flounder, which of course they released. They were able to retain five reds and six trout because the others were short of the legal size limit.
According to the brothers, the fish were feeding on shrimp, and the bite was aggressive. Once the wind kicked up late in the morning, the bite was over.
Joe Bukoski reported the water inside Clear Lake was stained, but it was a little better near the Nassau Bay area of the lake Monday. He caught a 25-inch redfish, the only fish of the day, on a M27 MirrOlure.
Capt. Joe Taylor invited ReMax realtor Rick Markette out for a day of fishing on the Galveston jetties Monday. They landed three bull redfish, an under-sized red, black drum, whiting, croaker, a couple of stingrays and two dreaded hard head catfish. Markette said, "We used a variety of bait, dead shrimp, shad, live croaker and cut bait."
I enjoyed a great day of catching Monday and will give you a report in Thursday's column. Think safety when you're out on the water, please.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
