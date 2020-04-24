The fishing scene has some good news, and that is our beaches will reopen to fishing and a few other activities beginning Monday. The reopening comes at one of the best times for surf fishing.
The beaches will be open only from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., which is usually prime time for fishing the surf. No chairs, umbrellas, coolers or other stationary items will be allowed. The intent is for individuals to have the opportunity to walk, run, swim, surf board and fish during that time frame.
