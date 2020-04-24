The fishing scene has some good news, and that is our beaches will reopen to fishing and a few other activities beginning Monday. The reopening comes at one of the best times for surf fishing.

The beaches will be open only from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., which is usually prime time for fishing the surf. No chairs, umbrellas, coolers or other stationary items will be allowed. The intent is for individuals to have the opportunity to walk, run, swim, surf board and fish during that time frame.

Capt. Joe Kent is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription