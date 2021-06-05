Ever sit back and say to yourself, "man I have too much on my plate." I have been thinking this numerous times throughout this week. Not only do I write for two magazines, fish, help with storage rentals at Eagle Point, I also co-host a live radio program in Houston on Saturday nights.
I have taken some time this week to slow down. I had to learn how to write this column. Just like making pancakes for the first time. You measure each ingredient exactly, and the more you do it, the less you measure. You just pour it all together, and you make pancakes. It gets easier with time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.