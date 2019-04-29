There was some good news on the fishing scene Monday: a number of white flags were flying over bait camps, indicating live shrimp being available; and the beach water temperature hit the 75 degree mark.
The warmer water is definitely a plus to fishing. Now I can say we are there, as far as beneficial water readings go for coastal fishing.
Over the weekend fishing was on the disappointing side, as far as catches go. While conditions were excellent and the catches should have followed, there is always some reason the fish do not bite when they should.
While it is difficult to pinpoint the exact reason, there were a couple of factors that contributed to the poor results. First was the weak tide movement, then comes the shortage of shrimp in the bays.
My experience has shown that when the shrimpers are not catching their normal amounts of shrimp, poor fishing follows. Live shrimp are one of the basic foods of most fin fish in the Galveston Bay Complex, and when the shrimp are not moving, fish tend to become more dormant.
This is a cyclical thing. In a short time, we should see shrimp start their migration. Usually around mid-May, shrimp are making their run to the Gulf, and close behind are the predator fish, such as speckled trout, chasing them all the way.
April is now departing, and on its last day, the wind is supposed to be blowing hard. While we leave the windiest month of the year, we embark on the third place winner, as May falls behind April and March in that category.
