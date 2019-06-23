The weather forecasts indicate that relief from all of the strong wind is on the way. By the middle of this week, we should see a wind shift to the southeast and velocities drop.
If the forecasts hold, my prediction is that fishing is going to bust wide open around Wednesday or Thursday. This holds for both inshore and offshore fishing. Light winds, along with low probabilities of rain, spell excellent action about to take place.
Many times I have written about how successful anglers, those in that 10 percent class that catch 90 percent of the fish, plan their trips around the forecasts. Often, following a siege of turbulent weather from a tropical event in the Gulf or periods of strong southwest winds, conditions start to settle, and in turn, the fish tend to get into a feeding frenzy.
For inshore fishing, just about any spot that offers good water clarity should be a candidate for action. If the surf clears up and a light wind prevails, that would be my choice, whether by wade fishing or casting from a boat.
We will keep an eye on the forecasts and give an update each day this week.
While the wind was dropping Sunday it was still in the range to keep the water stirred up and off-color. At press time Sunday, there were no reports in; however, expect that to change as the week progresses.
While the temperatures should be cooler under a southeasterly wind, heat will continueto be an issue, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.