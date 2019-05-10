Another siege of floodwaters has hit the Galveston Bay Complex playing havoc with fishing. This is getting to be old. The bays are full of fresh water which significantly reduces the salinity levels and pushes lots of fish toward the Gulf of Mexico.
It probably will be a number of days before conditions improve significantly. That is assuming no more heavy rain during that time.
Typically, when we see these flood conditions, fishing is not up to par and especially in the upper reaches of Galveston Bay and the back bays and marshes.
The offshore waters of the Gulf of Mexico are affected as well. The surge of fresh water will discolor the nearshore waters and push fish, especially the pelagics, farther out into the Gulf.
One concern is that we are seeing the arrival of kings and other summertime fish in the nearshore waters from approximately 10 to 20 miles out. The poor water quality (low salinity and poor visibility) more than likely will push those fish on to the deeper waters.
A few years ago this same scenario took place in that we had heavy runoffs of fresh water during May which pushed the pelagic fish out 50 or more miles. Unfortunately, they remained there most of the summer. Let's hope that situation does not repeat itself.
On the inshore scene, trout and other fish tend to stack up in Upper West and East Bays. Experienced guides know where the concentrations are and pick up easy limits for their guests at those spots. Those areas tend to have better salinity levels as they are close to outlets into the Gulf.
We will keep an eye out for reports as the weather begins to settle; however, for this weekend do not expect much in the way of fishing.
