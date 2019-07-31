Thursday is the last day of red snapper season this year and it is expected that a large number of boats, both private and charter, will be on the water. The forecasts are calling for light winds and seas with slight chances of rain.
Wednesday, the Gulf was full of thunderstorms and boats heading out early were dodging the storms until around noon. A few returned to dock while others, especially the larger vessels, continued on their way.
The party boat Capt. John with Capt. Cody Carter at the helm made trips each day this week to areas 60 miles south of the island and in 170 feet of water. On each trip the anglers aboard caught limits of red snapper up to 15 lbs. Lots of vermilion snapper were caught at mid depth and kings started showing again.
Frank Peterson’s boat was one of the ones turning around and heading home Wednesday; however, not before he and his wife Judy had limited out on red snapper. Their limit came from a platform approximately 18 miles from the jetties.
After the rain ceased Wednesday, Pat Morgan and Carl Dismore made a run to the South Jetty where they found Spanish mackerel, reds, specks, bluefish and stingrays biting. Two Spanish mackerel out of four were retained, along with two specks. The remainder of the fish were released. The two reds both were undersized at 16 and 18 inches respectively.
If the forecasts hold, it appears that this weekend should offer some excellent fishing. If live shrimp is your choice of bait, keep in touch with your bait shop as to the adequacy of supplies.
