The weather forecasts were right on target, as Wednesday was certainly not a day to be on the water, and it appears that Thursday likewise will not be desirable for fishing.
I wish I could report that the weekend looks promising; however, another cold front is expected Saturday, and that should just about do it for the remainder of this year.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that the only action has been coming from anglers fishing at night under the lights. The warmer temperatures of the past few days have made it more tolerable to fish at night; however, that should change with the passage of the next cold front.
When I see these long spells of poor fishing or better stated poor fishing conditions, I always think of the many people who make their living serving the recreational fishing community. In particular, fishing guides, charter and party boat operators and bait shop owners.
While anyone in the recreational fishing business expects slower business this time of year, there is a minimum number of days of good business needed to make it through the slower times. All indications are that everyone is behind on the commerce needed to sustain their business.
Let’s all keep our fingers crossed for some significant improvement in January. Often January has a good number of fishable days, with good catches of both game fish and pan fish. While I could name a number of potentially great areas to fish in January, the weather has to cooperate.
So far in December, we have not seen a lot of cooperation.
