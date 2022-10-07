You could not have asked for any better conditions for fishing. A gentle north/northwest winds blew across the bay. Air temperatures early were slightly below the 70 degree mark early, then rising to the mid 80's.
Rocky Handrich of Rocky's Guide Service, whom I have known for many years, reported the speckled trout bite has slowed in West Galveston Bay. Handrich has fished some areas around the Texas City Dike and found some willing redfish. That bite lasted for a week or so, then Handrich moved and started fishing upper Galveston Bay. He's been catching a few trout there, but he's catching more reds than trout. Handrich thinks the speckled trout don't like these big shrimp that are in the bay right now. Once a couple more fronts come down from the north, and push these large shrimp out, the speckled trout bite will pick up.
